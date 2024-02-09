Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.38 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,392 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 48,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $161,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

