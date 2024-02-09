Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $164.84 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Global Payments worth $164,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Global Payments by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

