Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $207.34 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456,052 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Copart worth $207,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 102.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 95.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

