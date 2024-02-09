Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,042,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $206,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

