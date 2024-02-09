Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 345,870 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 345,870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $201,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

