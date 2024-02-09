Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,692 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $210,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.42 and its 200 day moving average is $402.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

