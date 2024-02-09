Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48,851 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $186,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

