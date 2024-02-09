Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 78,710 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $201,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

