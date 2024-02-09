Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cummins worth $189,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

