Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 204,957 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 25.18% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $209,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.80 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

