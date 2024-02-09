Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 57,583 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Verisk Analytics worth $178,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $295,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

