Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $282.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.