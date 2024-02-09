Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $490.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.37. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

