Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

