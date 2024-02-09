Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.84. 5,954,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,467. The company has a market cap of $286.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

