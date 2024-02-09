Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $717,257.10 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

