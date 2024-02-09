ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.10

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 51685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.