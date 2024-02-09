ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.10

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 51685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

