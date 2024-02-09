Choreo LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.