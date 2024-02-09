Choreo LLC Buys 3,187 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.85 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

