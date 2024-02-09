Choreo LLC Buys 786 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

