Choreo LLC Buys 83 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $273.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

