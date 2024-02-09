Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $189.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

