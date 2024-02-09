Choreo LLC Has $521,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Choreo LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,125.7% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

