Choreo LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPME. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,546.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $354.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

