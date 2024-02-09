Choreo LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,117,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,299,000 after buying an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 87.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 303,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.25 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.