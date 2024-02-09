Choreo LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.78 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

