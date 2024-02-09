Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 2,135,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

