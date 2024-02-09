Choreo LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP opened at $159.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.