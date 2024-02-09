Choreo LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

