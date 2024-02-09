Choreo LLC Sells 4,123 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

