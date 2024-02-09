Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 27%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 290,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 107,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

