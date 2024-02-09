Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMPR

Cimpress Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $85.81 on Monday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,820. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.