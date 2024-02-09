Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

CGX stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.89. 525,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.53. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

