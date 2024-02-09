Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $626.06

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $626.06 and last traded at $625.58, with a volume of 51256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $617.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.37 and its 200 day moving average is $536.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

