Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

