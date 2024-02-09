ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

