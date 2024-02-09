Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.