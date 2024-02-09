Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NET stock traded up $20.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,794,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

