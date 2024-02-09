Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Cloudflare stock traded up $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,570,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,001. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

