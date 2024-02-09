Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 8.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.