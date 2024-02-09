CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 371,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

