CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

CME Group stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

