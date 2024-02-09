CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.