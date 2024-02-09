Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $97.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.61.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $102.94.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
