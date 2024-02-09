Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.68 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.29. 1,218,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,272. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.