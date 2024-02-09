Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.68 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.29. 1,218,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,272. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

