Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. 38,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,048. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

