Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,597 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock remained flat at $194.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

