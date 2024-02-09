Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

