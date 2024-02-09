Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,598 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.15. 536,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,762. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

