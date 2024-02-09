Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 767,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.